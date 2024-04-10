SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $72.40. 833,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,535. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.67 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

