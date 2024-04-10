SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 418,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 934,734 shares.The stock last traded at $538.60 and had previously closed at $549.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $530.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.