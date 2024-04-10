Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SPE stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $12.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

