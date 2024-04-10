Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.
Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance
SPE stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $12.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Special Opportunities Fund
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Silver Soars: Here’s How to Gain Exposure
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.