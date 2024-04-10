Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.50

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.50 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 25.75 ($0.33), with a volume of 9226116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.35 ($0.32).

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £118.92 million, a PE ratio of -2,575.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,313.25). 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

