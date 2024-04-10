Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $321.71

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 321.71 ($4.07) and last traded at GBX 321.71 ($4.07), with a volume of 607611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234 ($2.96).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.73) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 286 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £953.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,345.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 237.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 228.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. Spire Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

