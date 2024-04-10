Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2895 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Standard Bank Group’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Standard Bank Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Standard Bank Group stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. Standard Bank Group has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

