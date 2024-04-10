Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2895 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Standard Bank Group’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Standard Bank Group Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Standard Bank Group stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. Standard Bank Group has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $11.50.
Standard Bank Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Bank Group
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.