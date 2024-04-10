Starbucks Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the coffee company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.13 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $86.31 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.31 and its 200 day moving average is $94.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,933,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,362,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,388,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

