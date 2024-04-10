Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,756,001,000 after buying an additional 387,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,388,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311,633. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $85.60 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

