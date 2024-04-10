Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) PT Lowered to $20.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on STWD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

STWD stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,447,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,941,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,284 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,369,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,852,000 after buying an additional 1,248,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

