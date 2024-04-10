Steem Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Steem has a market capitalization of $141.62 million and $8.44 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Steem has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,667.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $609.44 or 0.00900646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.00140081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008679 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00047127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.05 or 0.00195150 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00044103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00134738 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 459,486,134 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

