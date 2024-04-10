Steem Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000462 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $148.33 million and $7.09 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,805.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.36 or 0.00880100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.82 or 0.00137263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.31 or 0.00195270 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00043961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00134257 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 459,501,002 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

