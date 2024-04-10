Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Stake Boosted by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,557,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,190 shares during the quarter. Stevanato Group accounts for about 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $124,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,274,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 559,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

NYSE STVN traded down €0.09 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €29.24 ($31.78). 90,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €23.00 ($25.00) and a fifty-two week high of €36.30 ($39.46). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.19 ($0.21) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of €320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €326.85 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €33.63 ($36.55).

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

