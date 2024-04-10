Stiles Financial Services Inc Acquires 560 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,030,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

