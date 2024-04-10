Stiles Financial Services Inc Acquires 616 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lennar were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN traded down $5.81 on Wednesday, reaching $160.18. 756,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,383. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.33. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

