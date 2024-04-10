Stiles Financial Services Inc Makes New $239,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $866,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 62,767 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,808,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,320,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

