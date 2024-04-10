Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 1,245 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,233,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 162,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.01. 154,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,434. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

