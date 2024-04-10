Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 1,347 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EPD. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.20. 571,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

