Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 665 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,837. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.