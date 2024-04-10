Stiles Financial Services Inc Takes $340,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,208,000 after purchasing an additional 273,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,089,000 after purchasing an additional 193,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.60. The stock had a trading volume of 140,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,756. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.43 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.54. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.