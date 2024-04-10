Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for April 10th (AEE, ALLT, AMNB, AMPS, APA, APVO, AR, BDL, BIOL, CBRE)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, April 10th:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE). The firm issued a sell rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE). They issued a hold rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN). They issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES). The firm issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG). They issued an equal weight rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND). TD Cowen issued a hold rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR). They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of NET Power (NYSE:NPWR). They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NYSE:SOLV (NYSE:SOLV). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM). They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). They issued an overweight rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

