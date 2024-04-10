StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTW. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

