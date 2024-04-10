StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 2.4 %

CVR opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.11. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.89.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

