StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $4.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.97. SeaChange International has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $10.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Featured Articles

