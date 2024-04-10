StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $8.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

