StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.59 on Monday. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 86.72% and a negative net margin of 70.50%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 47,777 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 134,073 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

