StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.59 on Monday. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.98.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 86.72% and a negative net margin of 70.50%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
