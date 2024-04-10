StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 21,763 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $89,228.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,049,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,301,346.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 10,650 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $43,558.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,065,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,441.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 113,959 shares of company stock valued at $466,521 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.87% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter worth $62,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 50.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

