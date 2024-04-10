STP Price Tops $0.0679 on Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $131.81 million and approximately $8.78 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00013784 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001496 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,254.77 or 1.00025801 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00013593 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011485 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00128388 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06874913 USD and is down -3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $11,126,818.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

