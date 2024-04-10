Streakk Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,730.50 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $234,291.13 and $12,730.50 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Streakk has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.02133569 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $9,292.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

