Strike (STRK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.13 Million

Strike (STRK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Strike has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $65.85 million and $5.13 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can now be purchased for $13.86 or 0.00020012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Strike

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,752,850 tokens. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

