Substratum (SUB) Price Down 55.2% This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded down 49.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 55.2% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.85 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00013784 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001496 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,254.77 or 1.00025801 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00013593 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011485 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00128388 BTC.

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00048068 USD and is up 169.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $40.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

