SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Up 9,318.0% in March

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 941,800 shares, an increase of 9,318.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,898,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SunHydrogen Trading Down 1.1 %
SunHydrogen stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. SunHydrogen has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
About SunHydrogen
