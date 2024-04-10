Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $5.40

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $4.90. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 1,575,341 shares trading hands.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 15.4 %

The company has a market cap of $565.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $194.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,580 shares of company stock valued at $137,382 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,270,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,532,000 after acquiring an additional 379,032 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 20.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 634,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 106,819 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 21.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 188,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

