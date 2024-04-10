Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $871.10 and last traded at $904.00. 1,868,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,216,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $904.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. Barclays upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $865.23.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $915.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,950,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

