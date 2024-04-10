Surmodics’ (SRDX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Surmodics

Surmodics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SRDX stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.55. 15,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,866. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $392.31 million, a P/E ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.12. Surmodics has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the first quarter worth about $1,111,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Surmodics by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Surmodics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.