S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Price Performance

NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in S&W Seed by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.