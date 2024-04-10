S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
