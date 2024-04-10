System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Hits New 12-Month High at $460.00

Shares of System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 460 ($5.82) and last traded at GBX 443.06 ($5.61), with a volume of 17553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.25).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.70) price objective on shares of System1 Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.
System1 Group Stock Performance
About System1 Group
System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.
