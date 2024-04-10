T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 140.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 466,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 273,073 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $74,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Softbank Group CORP. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,576,332,000 after acquiring an additional 104,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after acquiring an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,074,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,196 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $161.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.17. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $31,729,398.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 691,879,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,631,133,967.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $31,729,398.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 691,879,931 shares in the company, valued at $112,631,133,967.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,908,087 shares of company stock valued at $960,908,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

