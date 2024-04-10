Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Taitron Components Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 13.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taitron Components by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taitron Components in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
