Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $133.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of TSM opened at $145.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $158.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,724,000 after purchasing an additional 196,867 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 110,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 159,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

