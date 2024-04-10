Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TLLXY) Announces Dividend of $0.88

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TLLXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.883 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

Talanx Stock Performance

Talanx stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. Talanx has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

