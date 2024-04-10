Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TLLXY) Announces Dividend of $0.88

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TLLXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.883 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.
Talanx Stock Performance
Talanx stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. Talanx has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67.
About Talanx
