Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.06

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.06 and last traded at C$1.96, with a volume of 216887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GRID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Tantalus Systems from C$1.85 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Tantalus Systems from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th.
Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The company provides industrial Internet-of-Things smart grid network, edge-computing endpoints, and a suite of enterprise software applications that are used across various departments within a utility and artificial-intelligence -enabled data analytics to help utilities and manage their grids.
