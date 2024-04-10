Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,745,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849,764 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.56% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $240,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TME stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TME shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. CLSA began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TME

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.