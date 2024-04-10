TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.06

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$70.06 and last traded at C$69.83, with a volume of 60990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$68.10.

TerraVest Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$57.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$228.09 million during the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 6.52%. Analysts predict that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TerraVest Industries Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marilyn Boucher bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$55.00 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Company insiders own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.