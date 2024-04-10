Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Tesco Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at GBX 303.70 ($3.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 285.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 283.84. The company has a market cap of £21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,522.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 244.20 ($3.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 304.90 ($3.86).

Get Tesco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesco

In other Tesco news, insider Dame Carolyn Fairbairn bought 35,000 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($132,894.57). Insiders have acquired a total of 35,144 shares of company stock valued at $10,541,403 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Recommended Stories

