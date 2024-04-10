Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 2.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $165.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Tesla traded as low as $170.72 and last traded at $172.55. Approximately 32,135,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 102,156,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.88.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.59.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.81. The firm has a market cap of $547.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.