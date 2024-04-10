Tharisa (LON:THS) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.65) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 96.37% from the stock’s current price.

Tharisa Stock Down 0.5 %

THS opened at GBX 66.20 ($0.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £198.61 million, a P/E ratio of 300.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 61.08. Tharisa has a twelve month low of GBX 47 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 105 ($1.33).

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

