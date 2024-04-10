Tharisa (LON:THS) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.65) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 96.37% from the stock’s current price.
Tharisa Stock Down 0.5 %
THS opened at GBX 66.20 ($0.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £198.61 million, a P/E ratio of 300.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 61.08. Tharisa has a twelve month low of GBX 47 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 105 ($1.33).
About Tharisa
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tharisa
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Can Guess? Fuel an Abercrombie-Like Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.