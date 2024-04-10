The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives $344.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $337.36.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total transaction of $35,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total value of $35,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,231.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Boston Beer by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAM opened at $291.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.49 and a 200-day moving average of $341.34. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $287.33 and a 1 year high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $393.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

