The Buckle, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Buckle has increased its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years. Buckle has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Buckle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.54. Buckle has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $48.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.63 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 50.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 167.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after buying an additional 655,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 97.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 342,352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 283.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 322,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 1,123.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 230,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

