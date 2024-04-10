The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $384.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.14.

NYSE:CI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $357.91. 126,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,062. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

