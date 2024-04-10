The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives $140.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on THG shares. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE THG opened at $130.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.28. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $138.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 361.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

